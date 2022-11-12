For those who’ve served the nation’s military, every day is a veteran’s day.
For the rest of us, Veterans Day is a time to reflect and consider those who served. In their mission, they serve us.
On Friday, the veterans, family and friends who were at Lawton VFW Post No. 5263, celebrated lives in service. To the post's members, it’s a sacred place.
Jim Halstead will agree. Following lunch and awaiting his piece of cake for desert, he pulled a metal credit card-sized identification. It has replaced his dog tags but serves a similar purpose in identity.
“I enjoyed the spaghetti dinner at the VFW,” he said. “I’m a life member of Post No. 5263. I still have the tin card; I’m probably one of the only ones left.”
That tin card was presented when Halstead joined the post on Nov. 23, 1977. He’d earned it with his 44 years in service to the United States, first with 22 years in the Army and another 22 years in the civil service. Those Army years included three tours of Vietnam between 1969 and 1974, he said.
“And on my second tour I got captured,” he said. “They made a mistake and closed their eyes and I snapped their necks and walked away.”
Although he smiled some as he told the story, Halstead said he and other veterans don’t often talk about their time in that war. They did what needed to be done. They did what they had to. They survived.
“It brings up a lot of things you’d like to forget,” he said.
And that was it.
Halstead’s eyes began moistening. But he held firm in not allowing tears. It was as he had held firm in serving his country.
It was that type of service that led to Merline LeDay-Mauney’s recognition with the Veteran Hero Award as part of the Wall of Honor.
That same sense of service was reflected in the dozens of men and woman wearing uniform hats for the many branches of service who sat together. They ate together, swapped stories together and remembered together that once you’ve served, you always serve.
Among about a dozen members of the Senior Leader Course at Fort Sill, Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Spangler carried a flag of one of the services branches to its home until another ceremony at the post.
A native of Toledo, Ohio, Spangler is in his 12th year of serving in the nation’s Army. It’s not his first time at Fort Sill.
“This was my first duty station,” he said.
Spangler and the other active-duty soldiers volunteered and attended Friday’s Veterans Day ceremonials at Post No. 5263 in part to serve the elder brothers and sisters in service.
It was also as a continuance of their educations.
Spangler said you learn from these veterans, especially if you haven’t been deployed to a war zone.
“I’ve never been deployed; I’ve always been at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said. “Younger soldiers can lose focus about how each of them have made the sacrifices they did for us to get to here.”
“It’s definitely been humbling,” he said.