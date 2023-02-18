DUNCAN — A pair of Stephens County men are in jail after investigators say they stole automotive parts from a neighbor to sell for scrap metal.
Stephens County Sheriff’s investigators said the men made several thefts of transmissions, rims, tires and other auto parts between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7 before a traffic stop brought a halt to the thefts.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Stewart took a report on a larceny Jan. 28 at a Marlow home after the homeowner received a call from his sister that a two-wheeler was backed up near his property fence. A few days later, the homeowner offered security video that showed two men taking rims, tires and three transmissions, the probable cause affidavit states. Photos of the suspects were distributed to law enforcement.
The suspects were arrested Feb. 7 after Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Sheldon Glass stopped a pickup truck. One man, Dearmon George was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Investigators say he and another man in the truck, Shawn Alaniz, were the suspects from the theft, the affidavit states.
During questioning, George confessed to stealing the property, Deputy Timonthy Vann stated. He also confessed to stealing an unreported distributor to a Nissan from a truck as well as copper and other items, the affidavit states. He told the deputy that Alaniz was the second suspect.
George told Vann the copper and other items were sold to a salvage yard but the Nissan distributor should be at the home he shared with Alaniz, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was served at Alaniz’s house on Feb. 9. The distributor was found inside the home. In the backyard, officials found where wire and a radiator were burned to remove the plastic from the copper, the affidavit states.
Alaniz, 42, of Bray, and George, 47, of Duncan, made their initial appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court where each received charges of grand larceny, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison but due to two prior felony convictions, Alaniz faces up to four years if convicted.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show that Alaniz has a prior felony conviction in Stephens County from June 2016 and Grady County from August 2016 for counts of distribution of controlled dangerous drugs.
Alaniz is being held on $100,000 bond and George on $25,000 bond, each with the order to have no contact with the witnesses.
The men return to court at 9 a.m. May 10 for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.