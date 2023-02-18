DUNCAN — A pair of Stephens County men are in jail after investigators say they stole automotive parts from a neighbor to sell for scrap metal.

Stephens County Sheriff’s investigators said the men made several thefts of transmissions, rims, tires and other auto parts between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7 before a traffic stop brought a halt to the thefts.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.