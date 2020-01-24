A pair of men are in jail for allegations of an armed robbery of a bicyclist of her bags and bike.
Jeremy Scott Frost, 30, and Robert Phillip Brady Jr., 23, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court to face first-degree robbery charges and another felony count apiece, records indicate.
Frost also was charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and Brady received a charge of committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced identification number. While the robbery count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, due to prior convictions, Frost is eligible for up to 40 years in prison for the robbery and up to 30 years in prison for the firearms charge, according to the charges.
The men are accused of robbing a woman Monday afternoon on Lawton’s north side.
Police were called shortly before 12:30 p.m. to 1413 NW Ozmun on the report of a possible robbery. They arrived to find detectives at the home and speaking with the homeowner who said he’d not been aware of a robbery.
The victim was found hiding behind a bush across the street. According to the probable cause affidavit, she said she’d been riding a white Denali bicycle while carrying three bags with her when she was approached by two men with face tattoos. She told police she thought they were “Irish Mob.”
One man wearing a hat stepped in the road in front of her, blocking her path. The second man pointed a revolver at her head and stole her bags and bike, the affidavit states. She said they then ran back inside 1413 NW Ozmun and she ran to the bushes across the street and called 911.
Officers returned to the first house and spoke with the homeowner. He brought the officers inside, three people came out and they were all detained. When asked if other people were inside, the homeowner said “yes, my homie is in there still,” the affidavit states. During a search of the house, more people were found, including Frost and Brady. The bicycle was also recovered from the kitchen.
The victim identified Frost and Brady as the men who robbed her.
Frost has three prior convictions from Comanche County: March 2009, second-degree burglary; February 2010, second-degree burglary; and in April 2013, he received a 20 year sentence with 8 years suspended for larceny of automobile, records indicate. A motion to revoke Frost’s suspended sentence for the 2013 conviction was filed Thursday in court.
Frost is being held on $100,000 bond and Brady’s is $50,000. The men are set to return to court at 3 p.m. March 12 for their preliminary hearing conferences.