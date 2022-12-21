DUNCAN — The suspects in a September stabbing in Duncan are now in jail.
Judy Leann DeRue Perkins, 67, of Duncan made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court, where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Arrest warrants were issued on Nov. 23 for Perkins and Jacob Allen Doyal, 25, of Duncan, for the same allegations stemming from a Sept. 17 stabbing of a man near South 2nd Street and Willow Street.
The injured man said he was confronted by Doyal carrying an ax and a knife-wielding Perkins whom he claimed stabbed him in the back and stomach, the warrant affidavit states. His wounds, including an exposed wound stapled in his stomach, confirmed his story.
Doyal and Perkins told investigators the injured man had been aggressive in arguing with them, leading to the violence. Perkins told investigators she stabbed the man after he pushed her twice while trying to get between him and Doyal, according to the affidavit.
Due to two prior felony convictions, Doyal faces up to life in prison. He was convicted of second-degree burglary in Stephens County in February 2017, Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate.
Doyal made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court on Dec. 5. He is being held on $50,000 bond and returns to court at 9 a.m. March 1, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Held on $100,000 bond, Perkins returns to court at 9 a.m. March 8, 2023, for her preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.