When it comes to helping family members and old Army buddies track down information about a particular graduate of Fort Sill Artillery Officer Candidate School, Randy and Penny Dunham have become invaluable sleuths.
Skay Anderson of Lawton is a case in point. She messaged Randy Dunham after both of them commented on a historic training video that Fort Sill Public Affairs Office media specialist Ygal Kaufman posted on Facebook.
Here’s what Anderson had to say about her uncle who fought during World War II:
“I grew up watching the planes as we lived near (Fort Sill). One young uncle was a pilot. The day before they were to leave he called and told my mother to watch and listen to the sky. That’s all he said.
“We lived near Cameron College back then. Well, the next day we heard planes and went outside to watch. They were soon just overhead. One plane pulled out of formation, wagged his wings and rejoined the flight formation. My young uncle had been given permission to do so to tell us goodbye. This was the last time we ever saw him.
“They were sent overseas. It was during World War II. Later he was on recon in France. Enemy got on him, and he went the opposite direction from his base. His plane was shot down. He was able to pull the other young man out of the burning plane, (but) my uncle died the next day. The youngster with him survived.
“After the war was over, that young man was finally back in his home state en route to his parents. He stopped first at my grandparents’ and told them what had occurred, then went to his parents.”
The remains of her uncle, Lt. Paul U. Avritt, were brought home to rest after the war was over, she said.
From what she told him, Randy Dunham was able to confirm that her uncle was indeed a graduate of the Fort Sill Artillery Officer Candidate School, that he began his flight training at Denton, Texas, and finished the advanced portion at Fort Sill.
Also, he was able to ascertain that her uncle had received a Silver Star for rescuing a pilot from behind enemy lines in New Zealand and a Distinguished Flying Cross for saving another soldier’s life at the cost of his own. Dunham learned that they were attacked by two German Messerschmitts, and Avritt was able to crash-land. Avritt pulled the younger man from the burning wreckage but died of his own burns the next day.
Dunham was also able to restore to Anderson part of a narrative she had written years before but lost when her computer crashed.
The Dunhams say they are constantly getting requests like this. They have been volunteer caretakers for the Fort Sill Artillery OCS Hall of Fame for 15 years, and questions have been streaming in almost the whole time.
“When we got here only 21 people had been recognized from OCS Fort Sill. And so we started our research … and right now we’ve identified 87 Distinguished Service Cross recipients. We’ve added 66 to the list,” Randy Dunham said.
One of those is 1st Lt. Harold G. Parris. A query about him shortly after they first volunteered at the Artillery OCS Hall of Fame is what got them into the research line, and the citation for his Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism can be found on the Artillery OCS Alumni website. Parris had served in World War II and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War.
According to the citation, Parris was serving with Battery C, 8th Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division early in the Korean War.
Parris distinguished himself by extraordinary heroism in action against enemy aggressor forces near Sibyonni, Korea, on Nov. 6, 1950. While attached as a forward observer to an infantry regiment and on patrol along the road to Inchon, Parris and 15 others were ambushed and captured by an overwhelming force of the enemy.
Realizing that the enemy were known to sometimes torture and murder their prisoners after having extracted any information of military value from them, Parris warned his men to keep quiet and to tell only their name, rank and serial number when questioned.
The 16 prisoners were marched to the enemy command post and placed in a small room where they were questioned. Parris again exhorted the men not to answer the questions, but to remain quiet. Due to Parris’s calm courage, the men refused to answer except with expletives.
The interrogators, realizing that Parris was the leader of the group, took him to another room to question him. While he was gone, the prisoners were again questioned but because of Parris’s inspiring leadership and exhortation, no information was given. When Parris was returned to the room, his face showed the effects of severe treatment — all to no avail.
After marching them about 300 yards, their captors machine-gunned and killed Parris and all but one of his comrades. The outstanding and fearless leadership of Parris in the face of almost certain death was a magnificent example and denied the enemy valuable intelligence information, according to his Distinguished Service Cross citation.
One man who reached out to the Dunhams said he was writing a memoir about his uncle’s experiences in Korea and in OCS. He wondered if Randy Dunham, who serves as secretary and assistant treasurer of the Artillery OCS Alumni, had contact information for any of his uncle’s classmates.
“And I did, so I gave him some information, and he got a hold of some of his uncle’s classmates. And it turns out that one of the guys he got a hold of has also written a book, so he’s getting that book. And then some other classmates told him stories about when they were with his uncle in OCS and in Korea.”
Randy Dunham wondered why he didn’t have the man’s uncle on their mailing list. It turned out that he was working as a part-time hunting guide while stationed in Alaska. He had led a moose hunting party, and at the end of it, when it came time to clear their rifles, he was accidentally shot and killed.
The Dunhams not only maintain the records for the Fort Sill Artillery OCS but they also do research for The Military Times Hall of Valor that Mr. and Mrs. Doug Sterner of Colorado maintain. That is a record for all the awards for heroism given to OCS graduates.