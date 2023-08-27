DUNCAN — Lane closures are scheduled for Duncan on Tuesday because of road repairs by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The closures, scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., will affect the intersection of U.S. 81/Main Street. The following lanes will be closed: left lanes and left turn lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 81; southbound U.S. 81 turn to eastbound Main Street; and northbound U.S. 81 turn to westbound Main Street. Westbound traffic on Main Street will not be able to south onto U.S. 81, and eastbound Main Street traffic will not be able to turn north onto U.S. 81