DUNCAN — Two Duncan women were hospitalized following a Wednesday afternoon ejection wreck in eastern Stephens County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Crissy A. Butler was driving a Dodge Ram pickup westbound on a county road shortly before 3 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a turn and left the gravel roadway to the left, Trooper Kyle Keithley reported. After hitting an embankment, the truck rolled an unknown number of times, ejecting Butler, before coming to rest on its passenger side about 5½ miles east of Duncan.
Butler, 49, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in serious condition with internal trunk injuries, the report states.
The truck’s passenger, Michelle Kelnhofer, 44, of Duncan, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she was admitted in fair condition with head and internal injuries.
According to the report, neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.
The condition of the driver and collision’s cause remain under investigation, according to Keithley.
