Glass

DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman is wanted for a felony arrest warrant for allegations of filing a false notarization of a home warranty deed.

The Stephens County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant Thursday for Tambra Hutchins, 62, of Duncan, for a count of perjury, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

