DUNCAN — A woman pleaded guilty to an October 2021 shooting.
Sonja Lee Hill, 53, of Duncan, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Stephens County District Court to felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and domestic abuse – assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Special District Judge Jerry Herberger ordered Hill to serve 10 years in prison for the shooting charge, four years for the domestic abuse charge and one year for the paraphernalia count, all concurrently.
Hill accepted guilt for shooting a man during the Oct. 7, 2021, incident near the U-Haul outlet in the 400 block of West Hickory in Duncan.
When she was arrested a week later, Hill had a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia in her purse, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Hill has been held on $500,000 bond since her initial appearance.