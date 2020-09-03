CYRIL — A Duncan woman died and a man, woman and child were hospitalized from a Tuesday night wreck east of Cyril on Interstate 44.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Gloria Varela, 69, died at the scene of the Caddo County wreck around 9:15 p.m. She was riding in a 2015 Chevrolet driven by Rigoberto Varela, 68, of Duncan, that collided with a 2017 Honda driven by Samuel Banks, 65, of Cache. Gloria Varela was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the wreck.
Rigoberto Varela was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. He was first taken to Grady County Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. A 3-year-old Duncan girl riding in the Chevrolet also was taken to Grady Memorial and later transferred to Children’s OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Their conditions were not reported.
Banks, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
The conditions of the drivers and the cause of the accident remain under investigation.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed almost two hours and 15 minutes, according to the OHP.