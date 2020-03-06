DUNCAN — A 33-year-old Duncan woman is in jail on $50,000 bond after she was accused of being drunk and passed out inside a vehicle full of kids outside of a convenience store and of kicking a police officer.
Denita Louann Williams made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with felony counts of child endangerment and assault and battery on a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate. The child endangerment charge is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000.
Williams was arrested the afternoon of Feb. 28 following the incident outside a Duncan convenience store.
Duncan Police Officer Jacob Roller said he found a blue Dodge Durango parked and idling and the driver, Williams, was inside with her eyes closed and her head swinging around, according to the probable cause affidavit. When children were inside the vehicle. Williams “had thick slurred speech,” Roller said.
When asked why she was passed out with a full car of kids, Roller said Williams denied passing out and said the kids had gone inside the store for a snack. Williams denied being under the influence but then admitted to drinking “two beers,” the affidavit states.
Williams told Roller she wasn’t going to get out of the Durango when asked to by the officer and she was told she was going to be arrested for obstruction. The children began pleading for Williams to follow the officer’s orders but she refused and had to be removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest, the affidavit states. Roller said he could smell alcohol on Williams. While walking her to Roller’s patrol car, he said she kicked the back of his leg and he took her to the ground and told her to stop kicking. She once again kicked him in the leg.
Once Williams was in the patrol car, Roller went back to calm down the children “who were in a panic,” according to the affidavit. Williams then kicked out the window to the patrol car. The children’s grandmother was called to pick up the kids.
Williams agreed to take the state’s blood test and while on the way to Duncan Regional Hospital, told Roller “that all I would find in her blood was beer,” the affidavit states. Following the test, she was booked into jail on the charges.
She is being held on $50,000 bond with the stipulation that she have no intoxicants or contact with the children. Williams returns to court at 9 a.m. April 8 for her preliminary hearing conference.