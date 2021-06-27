NINNEKAH — A Duncan woman is in serious condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Saturday morning wreck in Grady County investigators said was caused when she and the driver of the vehicle she was riding in began grappling over the steering wheel.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Cheyanne E. Walker, 25, was first taken to Grady County Memorial Hospital in Chickasha and later transferred to Integris Memorial Hospital where she was admitted in serious condition with leg and internal trunk injuries.
Walker was a passenger in a Cadillac STS driven by James J. Mayberry shortly before 12:15 a.m. Saturday when the two began fighting over the steering wheel while traveling eastbound on Oklahoma 19, Trooper Rusty Russell reported. The Cadillac crossed the center line and struck a westbound Chrysler 2000 drive by Lawassa K. Riggs. Both vehicles went off the roadway to the left before coming to rest about 2 miles west of Ninnekah in Grady County. Walker was not wearing a seatbelt.
Mayberry, 42, of Tulsa, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, the report states.
Riggs, 57, of Dibble, was also wearing her seatbelt. She was treated and released from Grady County Memorial Hospital.
Russell reported inattentive driving was the collision’s cause.