DUNCAN — A police welfare check at a Stephens County home revealed three children living in a home filled with alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia and no working utilities with a bucket for a toilet.
Now, their mother is in jail on $250,000 bond and looking at up to life behind bars.
Summer Cheyenne Ennis, a.k.a. Summer Cheyenne Martin, 28, of Duncan, made her initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where she received a trio of felony charges for child neglect after former conviction of a felony, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two years to life in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Keplinger joined others in conducting a welfare check shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Duncan home on the report the children didn’t appear to be taken care of, the probable cause affidavit states. They arrived to find the home with no working lights and the front door entry covered by a bedsheet, according to the deputy.
The woman who came to the door appeared to have been drinking and said she’d only come by to see her boyfriend, the affidavit states. While talking, Keplinger stated, he could see marijuana paraphernalia throughout the living room area; only a camping lantern on the living room coffee table illuminated the room.
Another woman carrying a girl came to the door. She said she was watching the children while Ennis, their mother, went elsewhere to charge her phone and take a shower due to no running water at the home, according to the affidavit. She told Keplinger she’d only known Ennis “for a couple of days,” he stated. The children were an almost-7-year-old girl, her 6-year-old brother and their 2-year-old sister, Keplinger stated. Neither of the older children said they go to school.
The woman said there were no working utilities and gallon jugs were being filled with water and brought to the home for use. Keplinger stated the house was filthy with trash, discarded and open alcohol bottles, and bugs throughout.
A third woman, who appeared to be under the influence, spoke with the deputy. She, too, said she’d only known Ennis “a few days,” the affidavit states. The deputy looked in the bathroom and saw a 5-gallon bucket the oldest girl said they use to go to the bathroom. The youngest child had a full diaper.
One neighbor told Keplinger said two of the children had been outside the whole day and had been staying at the home for about a week, according to the affidavit. Another person arrived and said Ennis was a few blocks away. She was picked up after first refusing to go with an officer and brought back to the home after about an hour’s protestations, according to the deputy.
“All adult occupants who were at the residence have been known to participate in illicit criminal activity,” Keplinger stated.
A DHS case worker was brought to the home. Ennis was uncooperative with her and law enforcement and she was arrested after the children were released to a family member, the affidavit states.
Ennis has a prior Stephens County felony conviction from September 2014 for obtaining food stamps by fraud (trafficking), records indicate.
Ennis returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 for her preliminary hearing conference.