DUNCAN — A woman who goes by two different names and is already in jail for allegations of getting hot-headed on the 4th of July is facing an additional allegation of throwing her soiled adult diaper at a corrections officer.
Dorothy Ann Jones, 60, of Countyline, made her initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony charge of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee after two or more felony convictions, records indicate.
The charge stems from a June incident at the Stephens County Detention Center. In this case, she is identified in court records as Jones.
Jail staff were looking for contraband and asked Jones during intake if she had any drugs or weapons. According to the probable cause affidavit, she replied she didn’t know nor care. A pack of cigarettes were recovered.
Investigators said Jones became mad and “took her adult diaper off that was soiled with urine and threw it,” the affidavit states. It struck the officer in the leg.
Jones appeared under the name of Dorothy Jean Thompson Tuesday in the same court where she was charged with a felony count of first-degree attempted arson, records indicate. In that case, her address was identified as Oklahoma City. Due to an extensive felony conviction records, she faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted and would have to serve 85 percent of a sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
She is accused of threatening to set fire to a dollar store employee and the store on the 4th of July.
Jones/Thompson’s conviction history began in 1987 when she was convicted in Comanche County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. She has other convictions: Stephens County – May 1995, second-degree burglary, and August 2003, prisoner placing bodily fluid on a government employee and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon; Cleveland County – assault and battery on a corrections employee; Oklahoma County – August 2013, assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon; April 2015, two counts of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon; February 2019, two counts of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Held on $100,000 bond for the arson charge and another $50,000 for the latest count, Jones/Thompson is set to return to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 1 for her preliminary hearing, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.