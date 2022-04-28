A 35-year-old wife, mother and dental care worker is accused of using her professional role in an attempt to entice a young autistic teen into a sexual relationship.
The lead detective on the case said the woman admitted the allegations are true.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Stephens County District Court for Kimberly Laura Smith, of Duncan, for a count of lewd proposals to a child under 16, records indicate.
The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison and includes being placed on the sex offender registry. Due to state statutes, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before consideration for parole.
The teen boy’s mother spoke with Detective James J. Egger on April 18 after she’d discovered inappropriate messages between Smith and her son through Pinterest on his phone, the warrant affidavit states.
Smith was employed by a dental office when she met the boy at his appointment on Dec. 18, 2021. They connected while he was playing Clash of Clans on his phone and they exchanged gamer information to play together, according to the affidavit. Their communications would soon switch to direct messaging, text messaging, phone conversations and video chatting via FaceTime.
Screenshots of six separate conversations between Smith and the boy were provided to Egger. Among the messages, several were highly sexual in nature. There also were messages regarding the possibility of his mother finding out about the relationship, according to the affidavit.
Situational awareness was displayed in one conversation where he asked her to “come over if you can and let’s do it,” the affidavit states.
Messages from Feb. 11 included another conversation about the boy losing his phone app privileges after 8 p.m. There also were discussions about his Boy Scouts activities and when he’s out of school, according to the affidavit.
When interviewed by Egger on April 20, Smith first denied knowing the boy, but when Egger mentioned the allegations, she asked to speak away from the front porch where a doorbell camera would be recording.
Egger stated he asked Smith, “’You know exactly who I’m talking about, don’t you?’ and Smith replied she did.” When he asked if the allegations were true, Smith replied they were, the affidavit states.
When she arrived at the police department for an interview, she declined, requested an attorney, and left.
The teen told Egger they’d been talking about two weeks when things turned sexual. Smith would FaceTime him after a shower, while only wearing a towel, according to the affidavit. He said they both exposed themselves to each other and engaged in sexual conversations. He told Egger she “would want to see” his face and he thought it “was something nice and special,” the detective stated.
There were two occasions where, the boy said, they met outside of her job, including once in Lawton. He said they sat together in her vehicle and “made out,” including one time she tried and failed to give his earlobe a hickey, the affidavit states.
The boy also mentioned an interrupted kiss during his March 31 dental appointment. Smith’s co-worker walked up on Smith and the boy as she was pulling her mask down to kiss him, hidden away from the areas covered by security cameras, according to the affidavit.
The boy’s mother noted she was sickened because Smith did the intake for the boy’s appointment and is fully aware of his autism and age, “… yet made the decision to pursue a relationship” with him, the affidavit states.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was set for Smith upon her arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.