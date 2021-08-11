DUNCAN — Some could call this a tale of turnabout.
Others would call it karma.
Whatever you call it, the dismissal of charges against a man accused of abusing his then-girlfriend and subsequent allegation she lied to law enforcement has landed a Stephens County woman in jail on the same bond amount as her now-ex.
Jamie Leann Morris, 22, of Duncan, made her initial appearance in Stephens County District Court on Aug. 3 in Stephens County District where she received the felony charge of perjury, records indicate.
Morris is accused of lying to set up her then-boyfriend by accusing him of being intoxicated and abusing her during a June 24 incident at her Duncan home. Police noted at the time she had red marks around her throat. It is now believed she did it to herself.
Trever Dane Brooks, 21, of Duncan, made his initial court appearance later that day and was charged with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate. He was freed from jail on $50,000 bond.
Morris also attained an emergency protective order the day of the incident. Records indicate that a motion to dismiss the order was denied on June 28.
The protective order was lifted on July 6 after Morris “swore she lied about everything,” records indicate.
Morris returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.