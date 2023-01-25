DUNCAN — Investigators said flying knives and a woman with possible mental issues led to hospitalization and charges and jail.
Donna Jean Strom, 54, of Duncan, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Duncan police responded on Dec. 12, 2022, to a call from Strom’s boyfriend about an assault with a deadly weapon. He told Duncan Police Officer Jake Roller he’d been standing outside his house at 404 North E Street with his back to the front door.
Then he saw a butcher knife fly past his head, the probable cause affidavit states. He said he turned to see Strom holding a handful of knives and that’s when he called 911.
The man said Strom also had a six-foot long choker chain and began chasing him around his truck, striking the truck several times while trying to get to him, the affidavit states.
“(The man) stated that this is not the first time Ms. Strom has acted in the manner,” Roller stated.
Officers arrived to find about 10 knives lying in the street. When asked if she had taken any medication that day, Strom said she takes medication but not on this day, according to the affidavit. She admitted to throwing the knives into the street.
Believing Strom may have been suffering from “mental issues,” and saying “yes” when asked if she wanted an ambulance, Strom was admitted to Duncan Regional Hospital’s Emergency Department without incident, Roller stated.
Held on $75,000 bond with an order to have no weapons, intoxicants or contact with her boyfriend, Strom returns to court at 9 a.m. April 5 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
