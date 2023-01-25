Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — Investigators said flying knives and a woman with possible mental issues led to hospitalization and charges and jail.

Donna Jean Strom, 54, of Duncan, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you