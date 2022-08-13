DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman accused of attacking her mom was shot with a bean bag gun after she pulled a knife on police.
Now she’s awaiting her initial court appearance to answer the allegation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman accused of attacking her mom was shot with a bean bag gun after she pulled a knife on police.
Now she’s awaiting her initial court appearance to answer the allegation.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Jennifer Frances Fudge, 43, of Duncan, for a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, assault and battery, records indicate. The felony count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Fudge is being treated at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City for the bean bag injury, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Duncan police were called Tuesday to a domestic incident involving Fudge and her mother where the daughter has slapped and scratched her mother. Duncan Master Officer Conner Newman stated he arrived and saw injuries inflicted during the encounter.
Police arrived at 609 N. E Street and found Fudge sitting on a couch. When told she was under arrest, Newman stated he was told he was going to have to “work for it,” the affidavit states. While approaching Fudge, the officer said she pulled out a silver pocketknife and moved toward the officer. He pulled his gun and backed away.
When Fudge didn’t’ back down, Newman sprayed her with OC spray to her face, the affidavit states. Another officer grabbed a shotgun with bean bag round and shot her in the arm, causing her to drop the knife.
Fudge was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later flown to St. Anthony’s in Oklahoma to have the bean bag round surgically removed from her arm, according to the affidavit.
Once released from medical care, Fudge will be returned to Stephens County for her initial court appearance.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.