DUNCAN — Voters in Duncan gave overwhelming approval to two school bond issues. Residents were voting on a 10-year, $27.775 million program, to be presented in two propositions.
Proposition 1 would issue $25.775 million in bonds to remodel schools and to purchase textbooks, classroom equipment and building security enhancements. In addition, funding would pay for storm shelters at Duncan High School. That proposition passed 2,475 to 998, or 71.26 percent to 28.74 percent.
Proposition 2 would issue $2 million in bonds to fund the purchase of two new school buses per year to maintain the district’s fleet. Proposition 2 passed 2,506 to 1,020, or 71.07 percent to 28.93 percent.