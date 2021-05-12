CRINER — A truck driver from Duncan is in good condition in an Oklahoma City hospital after he was in a crash Saturday night in McClain County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Glen Grumbles, 58, was admitted to OU Medical Center in good condition with head, arm and external trunk injuries.
Grumbles was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer rig northbound on Oklahoma 598 around 7:40 p.m. when he came at a right-hand curve too fast for safety, according to the OHP report. He overcorrected and caused the rig to roll an unknown amount of times before it came to rest on its wheels about 75 feet from the roadway, 2 miles south of Criner in McClain County.
Dibble firefighters using a K12 saw freed Grumbles after being pinned inside for about 20 minutes.
The report identifies driving at a greater rate of speed than reasonable or proper as the wreck’s cause.