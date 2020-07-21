DUNCAN — Toy Shop Duncan will host its annual Christmas in July toy drive at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Palace Theatre in Duncan.
Each person donating a new, unwrapped toy or a $5 donation will receive a medium drink, popcorn and admission to the showing of “Toy Story 4.” Santa Claus will be on hand to accept the toys.
With more than 1,000 children to deliver gifts to, the project has become a year-round project for the organization. The group begins collecting donations the day after Christmas each year, and wraps up on Dec. 16 of the following year.
For more information on the Christmas in July event, how to donate, or to register a child, contact the Toy Shop at (580) 255-9625 or online at toyshopduncan.com.