DUNCAN — Duncan citizens will vote on two school bond propositions totaling $27.775 million when Stephens County voters head back to the booth for a runoff primary election Aug. 25.
“This 10-year, $27.775 million investment program benefits every child, every program and every school in Duncan public schools,” said Duncan Schools Superintendent Tom Deighan.
Proposition No. 1 is a bond worth $25.775 million and will be used for remodeling some school buildings, including the auditorium, which is more than 50 years old, and renovations to Haliburton Stadium’s bathrooms and handicap access, said Deighan. However, the largest percentage of the funds, 20 percent, will be used to purchase textbooks, classroom equipment and building security enhancements. Ten percent of the funds will be directed toward storm shelters at Duncan High School.
The second proposition, valued at $2 million, will be used to purchase two new school buses per year to maintain the district’s fleet. Deighan said neither bond will raise taxes, but will replace previously expired bonds.
“We’re very mindful of the burden, right now for parents and families, which is why we put a cap on fundraising. Everything in our bond is about stewardship, community and students,” Deighan said. “It’s just a matter of taking care of what we’ve got and improving some of the shared resources.”
If approved, Deighan estimates that construction and renovations will begin within six to nine months and with preferences going to local bidders for the work, putting money back into the community.
“We’re ready to go and we’re ready to jump on this as soon as we get approval to engage architects,” Deighan said. “One thing we’ve adopted, is a local bidder preference, and we’re going to adopt the state policy on that when it comes to construction as well. If a business is in Duncan School District they need to have preference and I would love nothing more than to have Duncan firms doing this work.”
Other expenditures will include HVAC, roofing improvements, playgrounds and fencing.
The bonds also contain a component for a volunteer Bond Oversight Committee, which has already been established. Deighan said the committee will add an extra layer of support and accountability to the public.