DUNCAN — A Duncan teen is in custody for allegations he went on a Jan. 3 auto burglary spree at a Marlow RV park.
Stephens County Sheriff’s investigator Timothy Vann responded to the multiple-vehicle burglary at the Town and Country RV Park to investigate at least 10 thefts from parked vehicles. The park manager’s husband turned over a cellphone and several small items and a bag found, according to the warrant affidavit.
“After inspecting the cellphone, it was determined to be Levi Wilkinson’s cellphone because between the cellphone case and the device are two Probation and Parole appointment cards with dates and times for Levi Wilkinson’s appointments on Jan. 6, 2022, and Jan. 26, 2022,” Vann said. “Levi does not reside in the park.”
Security video showed a white four-door car with a sunroof entered the park shortly before 1:30 a.m. It can be seen driving around the backside of the office building and disappeared briefly before leaving the park two minutes later and parking at a nearby dispensary parking lot, the affidavit states. A figure was seen leaving the car and going to the fence between the lot and the RV park.
About 15 minutes later, the first lights of vehicles being opened begin to appear. More would follow for over 30 minutes before the figure was seen returning to the waiting car, Vann said.
Fingerprints were found on the door of one vehicle. According to the affidavit, freshly smoked cigarettes were collected.
The next morning, the white car was found at the Chisolm Trail RV Park in Duncan at Wilkinson’s lot. Vann said he knocked on the door and two women answered the door; one woman owned the car.
The woman said Wilkinson was “talking about leaving because he already knew he was in trouble because his mom already told him,” the affidavit states. They admitted to being with him and parking at the dispensary but claimed they didn’t know what he was doing. They did say he had items reported stolen.
Wilkinson, 19, has a November 2021 conviction in Stephens County for third-degree burglary, records indicate. He was taken into custody Tuesday.
