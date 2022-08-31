DUNCAN — A Duncan teen entered a blind plea of guilty to the 2021 murder of a convenience store clerk.
Samuel Varela Jr., 19, of Duncan, entered a blind plea of guilty Monday in Stephens County District Court to felony charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison of life without parole.
A blind plea of guilty offers the defendant an opportunity to grant the presiding judge the opportunity to sentence without a formal agreement between the defense and prosecutor’s office.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 14, records indicate.
Varela was arrested following a bizarre string of appearances at Duncan convenience stores in April 2022 that culminated in the shooting death of Malaki Stone at the Chisholm Corner store at the intersection of 9th Street and Bois D’Arc.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called after Varela tried to rob a separate convenience store at gunpoint. An employee called out for a manager and upon finding out someone else was in the store, Varela fled.
A safety check of the nearby Chisholm Corner store led to the discovery of Stone’s body; he died from two gunshot wounds, the affidavit states.
Security video showed investigators Varela knocked on the drive-through window and when Stone opened it, Varela pulled a gun and fired twice before bending over the window and retrieving items, according to the affidavit.
Varela was arrested at another nearby convenience store while entering wearing a mask. Varela’s car was found in the alley and investigators found a blonde wig and silver machete inside, the affidavit states.
Varela told detectives he used a 9mm handgun to shoot Stone, according to the affidavit. He said the motive was because they had an argument earlier that night.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.