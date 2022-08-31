DUNCAN — A Duncan teen entered a blind plea of guilty to the 2021 murder of a convenience store clerk.

Samuel Varela Jr., 19, of Duncan, entered a blind plea of guilty Monday in Stephens County District Court to felony charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison of life without parole.

