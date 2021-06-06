RUSH SPRINGS — A Saturday morning wreck in Grady County blamed on speeding caused a Duncan teen to be ejected from a truck and later flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for his injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified 14-year-old boy was flown to OU Children’s Hospital where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries.
The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was riding in a Chevrolet pickup driven by Crissy A. Butler around 7:20 p.m. As the truck continued northbound on U.S. 81, it went off the roadway to the right for about 308 feet before overcorrecting and returning to the roadway, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported. The truck then went off the roadway to the left for 49 feet, struck and cable barrier and continued north in the median until it came to rest on its wheel, about 3½ miles south of Rush Springs in Grady County.
Butler, 43, of Duncan, and two other passengers were uninjured. Glass reported they were all wearing seatbelts.
Speeding was blamed for the wreck, the report states.