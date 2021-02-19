DUNCAN — A 19-year-old Duncan man is in critical condition following a snowy Tuesday night wreck in Stephens County.
Matthew Brook was admitted to Duncan Regional Hospital in critical condition with a head injury, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Brook was riding in a GMC truck driven by Evan Castleman that was traveling eastbound on a county road near Duncan City Lake around 6:45 p.m. when the truck failed to make the left turn, went off the asphalt roadway to the right and went into a broad slide, Trooper Benjamin Smith reported. The truck struck a tree with the front passenger side and came to rest on its wheels.
Castleman, 19, of Duncan, and three other 19-year-old Duncan men were not injured. Smith reported that none of the passengers nor the driver were wearing seatbelts.
The condition of the driver and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.