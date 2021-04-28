DUNCAN — A Duncan teen was arrested and has confessed to the shooting death of a convenience store employee early Tuesday morning, said police officials.
Video footage taken from Chisholm Corner, 9th and Bois D’arc, where an employee was gunned down showed a male approach the store’s drive thru window from the west at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. The male, later identified as Samuel Varela Jr., 18, of Duncan, knocked on the drive thru window. When the store employee opened the window, Varela pulled a handgun from his hoodie pocket and shots were fired. Varela then left the area northbound on foot.
But Duncan police believe the incident may be tied to one that occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday when officers were called to Stripes convenience store at 1201 W. Bois D’arc for an attempted armed robbery. According to a press release, employees said a man showed an employee a gun but once the man noticed a second employee, he took off.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect in the immediate area and began checking other convenience stores. At 3:31 a.m. officers went to Chisholm Corner to check on the employees and check the area for the suspect.
Once there, officers saw an employee lying on the floor. Police offices forced their way into the store, where they discovered the employee was dead.
Duncan Police Department and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department went to open convenience stores in Duncan to notify employees of the situation. While officers were talking with store employees at Loves Travel Stop at 2nd and Main, they were advised that a male matching the description of the male from Stripes had been in the store multiple times earlier in the night.
Officers were reviewing video footage at Loves when Varela, who matched descriptions provided by others, entered the store and was detained.
Varela confessed to the shooting, officers said and was taken to the Stephens County Jail. Duncan police have not released a motive for the shooting.