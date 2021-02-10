DUNCAN — A Duncan teen, whose mother drove her to her ex-boyfriend’s house Friday morning, is accused of shooting her romantic rival.
Mariah Marie Sheldon, 17, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged as a youthful offender with a felony count of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate.
Sheldon is being charged as an adult due to the violent nature of the allegation. The shooting with intent to kill charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Its plot, from beginning to arrest, seems almost plucked from a 1990s-era Lifetime Movie Network feature, as described by investigators.
The tale starts around 3 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1300 block of West Maple in Duncan where police arrived to find a young man who lived there. According to the probable cause affidavit, he said he was being intimate with another woman when they heard a noise. It was like someone was breaking into the home. When he went to check things out, he said he heard a gunshot come from the bedroom.
He then approached the bedroom where he ran into his ex-girlfriend, Sheldon, who had a green gun in her hand, the affidavit states. He said they wrestled for the weapon. For a moment, he won.
While he called 911, Sheldon grabbed the gun back and walked out of the front door, leaving with her mother in a truck.
According to the affidavit, the injured woman was flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unavailable.
Investigators tracked Sheldon down at her parents’ home in rural Duncan where they found the described truck at the home. Sheldon and her mother were inside the house.
Sheldon admitted to having a gun; she said, “she always carried a gun for protection,” the affidavit states.
The mother said she didn’t know her daughter carried a weapon. She also didn’t know she was taking her daughter to the man’s house to commit a crime, she thought they were checking his well-being.
After dropping her daughter off and driving around the block, Sheldon’s mother said the teen calmly walked back to the truck and they left. That’s when Sheldon said she’d “shot someone.” According to the affidavit, the mother thought her daughter was kidding.
Sheldon said “she threw a fit to get her to take her” to the home but she wouldn’t tell her mother why. She said she first tried to get through the front and back doors to no avail. Instead, she crawled through a bathroom window and got inside.
It was when she ran into the man in the hallway, Sheldon said, that she fired the gun and hit the woman with a bullet, the affidavit states. She said the rest of the man’s story was true about her taking the gun back and leaving following their wrestling match for the weapon.
Sheldon was arrested under the Youthful Offender Act. She is held on $500,000 bond and returns to court at 2 p.m. March 26 for her preliminary hearing, according to court records.
