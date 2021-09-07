DUNCAN — The 15th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival is slated for this weekend in downtown Duncan.
Over two days, people will enter the festival to purchase Oklahoma wines, enjoy food, vendors, and a variety of activities. On Friday, the organization hosts an Italian-style dinner under the Oklahoma stars at 10th and Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Event participants are invited to attend Friday for just wine sampling as well for $10; the event will end at 10 p.m. Friday. Dinner tickets can be purchased through the Main Street Duncan website or Eventbrite.com.
“We have watched this event grow,” said Kristin Arrington, Wine Festival co-chairperson, “and we’re thrilled to host the wine festival in downtown Duncan for the sixth year now as we will continue to do with the support of the City and Main Street merchants.”
Like last year, the festival hosts have made drastic measures to keep the event as clean and safe as possible. Hospital-grade disinfectant will be used on all surfaces between uses. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the event, tables are distanced 6 foot apart or more, and many other details to ensure consumer confidence. Festival hosts say, like last year, the many downtown merchants will offer deep discounts to festival participants. The downtown merchants have been and continue to be diligent in their cleaning efforts.
“The organization exclusively hosts this annual event in order to be able to provide the many benefits available to our business members, like the paint grants and micro-signage grants,” said Main Street Duncan Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger.
Friday’s dinner is $35/person and includes the customary three-course meal while Saturday only costs $10. Event participants who attend Friday can come back Saturday for free. Food trucks will be available on Saturday throughout the day as well as downtown Duncan’s restaurants and eateries.
To learn more about Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival, contact the Main Street Duncan office at 580-252-8696 or visit the website at www.mainstreetduncan.net for information.
Tickets are required for Friday’s dinner will sell out so purchasing tickets early is encouraged.