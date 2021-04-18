A Duncan resident is among three Oklahoma State University Honors College students who won Barry M. Goldwater Scholarships, undergraduate awards for outstanding students who seek research careers in the natural sciences, mathematics and engineering.
Collin Thornton, a junior, is double majoring in computer engineering and electrical engineering. Thornton was an inaugural member of the Oklahoma State Scholars Society, one of 20 incoming freshmen selected for leadership, service and academic potential. He also was a CEAT Scholar and a Freshman Research Scholar as well as a recipient of the Wentz Research Scholarship in his sophomore and junior years.
Thornton has been engaged in research projects on OSU’s autonomous golf cart and unmanned aerial systems, mentored by Dr. He Bai in the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Thornton also was president of OSU Mercury Robotics and a team lead for the Space Cowboys program. He participated in an internship for Tinker Air Force Base. Thornton is on track to complete the Honors College degree, and he plans to pursue a doctorate in controls engineering. He hopes to conduct research professionally in the automation and control of unmanned vehicles.