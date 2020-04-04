The Oklahoma State Board of Education has approved Duncan Public Schools’ plan to deliver instructional support and enrichment during the statewide emergency closure of public schools.
Duncan Superintendent Tom Deighan said this approval was required before students could participate.
“Our principals and district instructional team have worked tirelessly to craft a plan that meets the needs of DPS students and parents during this difficult time. I am very proud of their hard work and concern for our children and families,” he said.
The Duncan Public Schools plan relies on virtual education platforms, with non-digital options available by arrangement. In preparation, the district released a technology poll earlier this week to determine which students needed a device or connectivity.
“Now that the plan is approved, we can engage students,” said Assistant Superintendent Merry Stone. “This will not replace the regular school day, but it will ensure students can engage in continuous learning.”
Parents were to be provided information from their schools before the plan was implemented. Services will begin Monday, but it will take several days to engage all students interested in participating, administrators said. Teachers will offer support to all students who participate in learning enrichment.
Under the DPS plan, students’ grades cannot be lowered during the closure, but students may improve failing grades. The digital platform also will offer opportunities for further enrichment for interested students.
Deighan asked parents for patience as the plan is implemented.
“This is new ground for everyone, but I am confident in our staff, students and community to make this meaningful for students,” he said.