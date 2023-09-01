DUNCAN — Arrest warrants were issued for a man accused of criminally failing to let go of his ex-girlfriend.
She told investigators he’d sent almost 1,300 threatening or verbally abusive test messages in less than a month. After receiving a protective order and changing her phone number, investigators said he upped the ante with harassment.
On Wednesday, the Stephens County District Court issued two separate felony arrest warrants for Nicholas Alexander Bilbrey, 41, of Duncan, for separate counts of stalking and stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. The latter charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The woman first called Duncan police to report the harassment on July 15. She complained her ex-boyfriend, Bilbrey, had been sending numerous unwanted text messages and emails that were verbally abusive. Since June 20, he’d sent 1,298 messages, the warrant affidavit states. They’d split up on June 19 after, she claimed, he’d been abusive to her physically and verbally. She told him numerous times to stop messaging her, investigators said.
At that time, Detective Zac Mitchell reported Bilbrey was committing harassment.
The woman reported another threat on July 23. She said at that point, he’d sent 1,300 text messages since she’d last responded on July 5, the affidavit states. Detective William Fitzhugh stated Bilbrey had threatened to ruin the woman’s career, reputation and cause harm to anyone associated with her as well as to leave her property broken on her lawn.
In her statement to police, the woman said despite blocking the man on email and phone, he continued to spam all outlets, according to the affidavit.
She received an emergency protective order on Aug. 6 but it was dismissed on Aug. 17 when she and Bilbrey failed to appear in court.
She reached out again to Duncan police on. Aug. 17 about the continued harassment. She said after blocking him, he made a different social media account to contact her and the abusive messages had escalated since changing her phone number on July 26, the affidavit states.
“The longer I continue to remain no contact the more desperate he becomes to seek out information or contact with me,” she stated. “I am receiving multiple messages a day I do not wish to receive. These messages from Nicholas Bilbrey reveal his intent to harm my life and family, also my wellbeing.”
The woman received a second emergency protective order on Aug. 18, records indicate. Bilbrey was served the order that day.
Officers responded to the woman’s home for a protective order violation on Aug. 23 after he sent her another unwanted email. On Aug. 26, the woman reported Bilbrey continued contacting her several times via email.