DUNCAN — A man is in serious but stable condition following a Monday morning shooting in Duncan.
Police were called around 1 a.m. to property in the 500 block of North N Street on a report of shots fired. Responders found an unidentified man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. A vehicle the man was in was struck by several shots, according to Police Chief Dan Ford.
The injured man was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment where he arrived in critical but stable condition.
Investigators received a search warrant for the property.
Ford said that detectives remained at the scene early Monday.
From what’s understood so far, the man who was wounded was on another person’s property around several parked semi-trailers when gunfire erupted.
“The guy in the car wasn’t supposed to be there,” Ford said. “The guy who did the shooting was supposed to be there.”
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, according to the chief.