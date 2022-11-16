DUNCAN — On Dec. 15, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford is leaving his post from patrolling in blue to greener pastures.
“It’s time for a change for me and time for a change in the department for them to move ahead,” he said. “Change is good for everybody.”
Ford said he’s looking forward to spending the holidays with his family. After that, he has ideas for the future, but he’s holding those close for now.
For Ford, this is his second time retiring from the position. After starting out with two years at the Marlow Police Department, Ford served 22½ years with the Duncan department.
“Four or five” of those years were in the position as chief of police until retiring the first time in 1999.
“Exactly 10 years to the day they called me back,” he said, “and I’ve been there since then.”
Ford believes he’s leaving the department in good shape to move forward.
Looking back, Ford noted there have been some big cases handled by his department over the years. One being the Aug. 16, 2013, shooting death of Chris Lane, 22.
“Obviously one of them was international,” he said.
Lane, an Australian student who played baseball at East Central University in Ada, was killed while jogging along a north Duncan roadway. Lane’s death set off a manhunt throughout the community.
Three then-teenagers, Chancey Luna, Michael Jones and James Francis Edwards Jr., were arrested for first-degree murder. After Edwards pleaded guilty as an accessory and turned evidence as a witness, Luna was convicted and received a life sentence without parole for pulling the trigger as a 16-year-old. Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and also received a life sentence.
Over the course of the case and its trial, international attention spotlighted on the Stephens County seat.
Another case that caught national attention and struck home for many was the Oct. 9, 2014, murders of the Hruby family: John, 50; Joy “Tinker,” 48; and Katerine, 17.
John Hruby was the son of longtime Duncan Banner publisher Al Hruby and had worked at the same paper, eventually becoming publisher following his father’s retirement.
In the early-2000s, John and Tinker Hruby bought The Marlow Review and the couple owned and operated it until their deaths.
“The Hrubys everybody knew,” Ford said. “That was a bad deal.”
The couple’s son, Alan, now 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in March 2016 and was sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Ford said he was proud his department got through these and many other cases.
“They were unfortunate,” he said. “None of those things were good for the community.”
With Ford’s upcoming retirement date, Duncan City Manager Kimberly Meek announced on Tuesday the appointment of Assistant Police Chief Major Bo Walker to the position of acting police chief effective this month.
“I am pleased to make this appointment, as it ensures that the department will continue to operate well, as Major Walker assumes the role with continued guidance from Chief Ford, until a new chief of police is announced,” she said in a statement.
Ford said Walker is the man for the job for now. He’ll be there to make sure Duncan is in good hands following his department.
“We’ll work together until I leave here the 15th of December and then he’ll have it until they fill the position,” he said.
