Cuffs

DUNCAN — Allegations of severe child neglect have landed a pair of Duncan parents in jail on $100,000 bond each.

Jack Daniel Boon, 39, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of child neglect, records indicate. On Monday, Ashley Marie Boon, 36, of Duncan, made her initial appearance for the same charge.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

