DUNCAN — Allegations of severe child neglect have landed a pair of Duncan parents in jail on $100,000 bond each.
Jack Daniel Boon, 39, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of child neglect, records indicate. On Monday, Ashley Marie Boon, 36, of Duncan, made her initial appearance for the same charge.
The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
The couple is accused of failure to provide a proper home environment of supervision and cleanliness and failure to send the children to school, the charges allege.
Duncan Police Officer Nathan Hicks stated he and Master Officer Jacob Roller were called July 19 to a home at 1207 W. Walnut regarding assisting Department of Human Services with a child welfare check. An anonymous tip was received Ashley Boon was using methamphetamine and abusing the children and Jack Boon was mixing his prescription medicine with alcohol while carrying firearms, the probable cause affidavit states.
The couple’s three underage children, 14, 8 and 7, also were living in the home.
Ashley Boon answered the door and allowed investigators to walk through the house to examine the living conditions, according to Hicks. “It was apparent there was no air conditioning in the residence, the residence was extremely filthy with trash, dead mice, mice feces, food, dirt and grime everywhere, and the house had a very foul smell,” the affidavit states.
The 8-year-old was wearing a dirty, adult-sized shirt and had multiple bug bites to her legs, the affidavit states. The child was unable to speak clearly, investigators said. The other children were in a house on the back of the property.
A walk through to that house showed similar conditions. Jack Boon, who was in that home, “became agitated” and told investigators they weren’t welcome on the property, according to the affidavit. He was arrested for an outstanding City of Marlow arrest warrant and taken to jail.
A search of the back house showed it was in similar condition to the front house with only pizza and ramen noodles available for the children to eat, the affidavit states. There was one window unit and all the siblings, including an 18-year-old daughter, had to sleep on the same bed; the mother sleeps in the front house alone, Hicks stated. All the kids have to use the front house bathroom and water from the hose outside.
The children were taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment for injuries and dehydration and later removed into Department of Human Services custody, according to the affidavit.
Each parent returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 for preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.