DUNCAN — Tempers ran high at Thursday’s special meeting of the Duncan City Council, but in the end, Mayor Ritchie Dennington says there may be a resolution coming soon.
Duncan City Council held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the definitions of a mask ordinance resolution. The council also allowed the public to speak and voice their concerns for and against a potential mask mandate.
The small city council chamber was packed with citizens, about half of whom were wearing a mask, seemingly eager to express their thoughts and concerns about a potential mandate.
Various doctors expressed the need for a mask mandate and several citizens came forward as well to tell the council their views on a possible mandate. The real debate, however, occurred away from the speaker podium with attendees arguing with each other from across the room and shouting accusations at each other.
One speaker accused those of using the term “spike” when referring to a rise in COVID-19 cases as fear mongering and accused those who supported lockdowns of “sitting on their butts doing nothing while waiting on a government entity to support them.”
Bethany Stuart, director of nursing at Elk Crossing, an assisted living facility, expressed concerns for the residents of her facility. She also said that without a mask mandate, the facility may not allow visitors during Christmas.
Another woman then asked council members where the line would be drawn after a mask mandate passed. She then quoted former President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction …” speech.
Another woman, who said she had a high-risk child, argued that without a mask mandate it was impossible for her family to enjoy public areas or her kids to attend school. Later during the meeting the woman was confronted by another woman who began arguing with her from across the aisle. She then asked those in attendance who were not wearing a mask to put one on as she didn’t feel safe being there with half the attendees unmasked. This request garnered much heckling and eye-rolls from the crowd.
The next woman to speak claimed a mask mandate would violate the First Amendment. She claimed it would be embarrassing for the city council to face the Supreme Court, where a mandate would surely be challenged. She then told the council and those in attendance, “My freedoms don’t end where your fear begins.”
A man accused hospitals of falsifying death certificates and virus testing in order to profit from the government. Dennington quickly shut this discussion down and moved on with the meeting.
The meeting came after two prior council meetings that included presentations from Duncan Regional Health and others about the effects of COVID-19 at the hospital and in the community. Residents have also circulated petitions for and against a mask mandate with neither petition garnering many signatures.
In a letter to the citizens of Duncan prior to the meeting, Council Member Patty Wininger discussed her background in health care and disaster relief. She said COVID-19 has been unlike others viruses in the past, to include SARS, MERS-CoV, H1N1 and Ebola. Wininger then talked about various experts and organizations such as the World Health Organization and the CDC which recommend masks. The council member said she understood how citizens felt and the concerns some have expressed regarding a mask mandate.
“I understand your concern about a mandate and appreciate how you may feel,” Wininger said in her letter. “Mandates are not decisions I take lightly. However, recall that we have many ‘mandates’ in the form of ordinances in our city codes in order to protect life, safety, infrastructure, and a host of other things. They fill 3 large notebooks. And these are permanent ones. The mask mandate, or resolution, as we may decide to implement, is a temporary measure.”
Wininger’s mention of a resolution seemingly foreshadowed Dennington’s comments at the conclusion of the meeting when he said Duncan could expect a resolution regarding masks to be on the council’s agenda in the coming weeks.
“I think the arguments were very well done. Everyone was knowledgeable in what they’re doing,” Dennington said. “But I think we came up with some ideas , some workable ideas that we can work with and I think we’ll see something in the next week or so that everybody will be able to live with. I expect we might see not an ordinance but a resolution.”
Dennington was noncommittal on what the resolution would contain, but he said he was still against a mandate.
Conspiracy theories, concerns for the safety of vulnerable populations and discussions of personal rights continued with Vice Mayor Lindsay Hayes closing the discussions by expressing her disagreement of a mask mandate. Hays said masks are ineffective and more of a symbol of a community’s coming together against the virus. Hayes said masks are a visible totem that we are all working together against the virus and the discussion had become very political.
“I love and respect the medical community, but I almost have to swear an oath by wearing a mask. If I don’t wear a mask then I don’t support the medical community,” Hayes said. “But I don’t have to wear a bullet-proof vest to show my support of police and I don’t need to weary heavy clothes and a hard hat to show I support the fire department.”