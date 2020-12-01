DUNCAN — Sgt. Emma Sue Hurley, a 2018 Duncan High School graduate was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. The ceremony was held at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Tuesday.
Hurley serves as an administrative specialist with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.
Hurley was presented the award by Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Jeremy Hawkins for professional achievement in the superior performance of her duties while serving as the S-1 noncommissioned officer in charge, HMH-464 from August 2020 to November 2020.
The citation says that while supporting the commanding general’s inspection, Sgt. Hurley rejuvenated both the defense travel system program and government travel charge card program by capturing and meticulously analyzing two years of missing historical data in order to render the programs effective.
Additionally, she volunteered to revitalize the Marine Corps martial arts program, the inspection of which resulted in zero discrepancies and zero findings. For the months of August to October, the administrative chief billet was gapped.
“Despite the immense workload already on her shoulders, Sgt. Hurley stepped up and ensured continuous administrative support to the Condor team,” Hawkins said the award. “Her ingenuity, selflessness, and technical acumen set the example for others to follow. Sergeant Hurley’s bold leadership, wise judgment, and complete dedication to duty reflected credit upon her and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the marine corps and the united states naval service.”
Hurley was recently awarded a meritorious Sergeant promotion, ran the Marine Corps Marathon and graduated the Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors Course.
Hurley joined the Marine Corps May 29, 2018 and attended basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.