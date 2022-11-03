DUNCAN — A Stephens County man accused of killing his wife in a wreck while high on methamphetamine and codeine is in jail on $500,000 bond.
Jose Manuel Garcia III, 45, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 11.
The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
Garcia is accused of being high while driving the morning of Feb. 13. Jose Garcia was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on a Stephens County road with his wife, Jayme Dale Garcia, riding in the passenger side, according to the warrant affidavit.
After losing control of the truck, Jose Garcia drove off the roadway to the left, overcorrected, causing it to roll twice before coming to rest on its wheels, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man and wife were ejected and Jayme Garcia was killed at the scene, the affidavit states. Jose Garcia was flown to Duncan Memorial Hospital for treatment and a blood draw.
A toxicology report made by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation showed that Jose Garcia had methamphetamine and codeine in his blood at the time of the wreck, according to the affidavit.
Jose Garcia returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, court records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.