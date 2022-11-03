Cuffs

DUNCAN — A Stephens County man accused of killing his wife in a wreck while high on methamphetamine and codeine is in jail on $500,000 bond.

Jose Manuel Garcia III, 45, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 11.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

