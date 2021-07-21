DUNCAN — A Duncan man is wanted for an assault and allegations of kidnapping his girlfriend.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Trevor William Harris, 36, for kidnapping as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Harris is accused of a June 19 incident that left his girlfriend bloody.
According to the warrant affidavit, Duncan Police Officer Weston Jarrett was called around 6:30 a.m. regarding a woman covered in blood who said she’d been hit by her boyfriend. The woman had gone to a neighbor’s and they called police before she returned to her home at the corner of 14th and Cypress.
Jarrett arrived and found the woman sitting on the porch, covered in blood, the affidavit states. She said she and Harris had been arguing when he became angry and punched her in the face. She said he blocked her leaving the home and she had to jump out a window to get away. Harris left on an orange bicycle.
The woman suffered visible injuries to her face and legs. According to the report, her right eye was swollen completely shut, her nose appeared broken, her top lip was swollen and she had bruising and scratches on both of her legs from jumping out the window. She was treated at a local hospital.