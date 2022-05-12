DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued for a Duncan man accused of raping and molesting the 12-year-old sister of his pregnant girlfriend.
The Stephens County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Dakota Lloyd Dalga, 26, for felony charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 14; child sexual abuse of a child under 12; and child sexual abuse, records indicate. The rape charge is punishable by between five years to life in prison without parole.
Dalga is accused of raping the girl between March 1 and 31, one act of sexual abuse between March 11 and 12, and a last time between March 12 and April 10, according to the charges.
The girl’s mother spoke with Duncan Police Detective Layle Baker on April 11 after her 12-year-old daughter told her Dalga had inappropriately touched, kissed and fondled her, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl had called the mother to pick her up from her father’s home and once at home, told her the allegations. The girl believed she’d started her menstrual cycle and when the mother said it didn’t appear to be, the girl told her mother what had happened, Baker stated.
Investigators later received a video of the girl’s forensic interview where she said Dalga kissed her, fondled her, made her touch his privates and raped her, the affidavit states.
Dalga was interviewed, and the detective stated he acted nervously, was visibly shaking and popping his fingers while also getting dry mouth, the affidavit states. After being confronted with the allegations, Dalga denied he’d done anything but looked away as he said it, according to Baker.
When asked what kind of punishment should be given for these types of allegations, Baker stated Dalga replied, “Oh, I think probation and a fine,” the affidavit states. When asked if he was a dad and it was his daughter, Baker stated he replied, “Well, it should be investigated and see if it’s true.” The detective stated this is contrary behavior for an innocent person, in his experience.
Dalga asked for a lawyer after being told how long the crime is punishable; Baker had informed him it could be “two years to 20-25 years,” according to the affidavit.
Dalga’s pregnant girlfriend spoke with Baker. The couple had been together for a year-and-a-half and she said she didn’t know what he did when she was asleep. When asked if Dalga could do this to the girl, she replied “I don’t know,” but did know he had cheated on her in the past, the affidavit states.
The girlfriend told Baker her younger sister finally told her of the allegations, including the rape.