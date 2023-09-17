DUNCAN — A man waived his preliminary hearing for allegations he kidnapped and abused a daughter he claimed was unappreciative.
On Thursday, Harold Ross Power, 55, of Duncan, appeared before Stephens County District Judge Brent G. Russell and waived his preliminary hearing for counts of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, as well as misdemeanor counts of interfering with an emergency telephone call and resisting police, records indicate.
Felony charges were filed against Power on April 28.
Duncan Police Officers were called the day before to a disturbance at 1416 North Grand Avenue after an unidentified woman screaming for help called 911, the probable cause affidavit states. After the caller abruptly hung up, another 911 call came from a girl who said her grandfather and mom were fighting.
Police said they found Power standing in front of the door and a woman holding a child and pleading for help, the affidavit states. Power refused to step outside and resisted until handcuffed, according to police.
Power told investigators his daughter had been ignoring him and “he didn’t appreciate it” before they began arguing and he pushed her, according to the affidavit.
The woman said Power grabbed her face, screamed at her and pushed her. She said when she tried to call 911, he took the phone and wouldn’t let her leave, despite several attempts, the affidavit states. She said she was holding onto her baby and feared Power was going to hit her. She told her other daughter to run outside and get help.
Held on $150,000 bond since his initial court appearance, Power will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Nov. 2, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.