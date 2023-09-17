Jail

Prison Bars

 GeoStock

DUNCAN — A man waived his preliminary hearing for allegations he kidnapped and abused a daughter he claimed was unappreciative.

On Thursday, Harold Ross Power, 55, of Duncan, appeared before Stephens County District Judge Brent G. Russell and waived his preliminary hearing for counts of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, as well as misdemeanor counts of interfering with an emergency telephone call and resisting police, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

