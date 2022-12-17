DUNCAN — A Duncan man accused of raping and molesting the 12-year-old sister of his pregnant girlfriend in March has pleaded not guilty.
On Thursday in Stephens County District Court, Dakota Lloyd Dalga, 26, entered his plea of not guilty to felony charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 14; child sexual abuse of a child under 12; and three counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate. The rape charge is punishable by between five years to life in prison without parole.
His case was set for the next felony docket.
Dalga is accused of raping the girl between March 1 and 31, another act of sexual abuse between March 11 and 12, and another time time between March 12 and April 10, according to the charges.
The girl’s mother told Duncan police her 12-year-old daughter told her Dalga had inappropriately touched, kissed and fondled her, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl believed she’d started her menstrual cycle and when the mother said it didn’t appear to be, the girl told her mother what had happened, investigator said.
Dalga denied the allegations to police. He asked for a lawyer after being told how long the crime is punishable; he was told it could be “two years to 20-25 years,” according to the affidavit.
Dalga’s pregnant girlfriend spoke with police. She said they’d been together for a year-and-a-half and she didn’t know what he did when she was asleep. When asked if Dalga could do this to the girl, she replied “I don’t know,” but did know he had cheated on her in the past, the affidavit states.
After a warrant for his arrest was issued May 10, Dalga remained free until being taken into custody in early August. He has been held on $2.5 million bond since his initial court appearance Aug. 9, records indicate.
Dalga returns to court at 9 a.m. April 17 for jury docket call.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.