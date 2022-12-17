Cuffs

DUNCAN — A Duncan man accused of raping and molesting the 12-year-old sister of his pregnant girlfriend in March has pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday in Stephens County District Court, Dakota Lloyd Dalga, 26, entered his plea of not guilty to felony charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 14; child sexual abuse of a child under 12; and three counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate. The rape charge is punishable by between five years to life in prison without parole.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.