DUNCAN — A 38-year-old Duncan man will have to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a now-teen girl since she was “7 or 8.”
On Tuesday, James Earnest Graham pleaded guilty in Stephens County District Court to a felony count of child sexual abuse, records indicate.
District Judge Ken Graham gave Graham a 35-year prison sentence with 15 years suspended. The crime is one in which he will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Upon release, Graham will have three years of Department of Corrections supervision and he will have to register as a sex offender, records indicate.
Graham was charged in early June after an investigation that began in June 2020. The now-16-year-old girl tested positive for a pregnancy and, according to the probable cause affidavit, identified Graham as the father.
The girl told investigators Graham had been sexually “messing” with her since she was “7 or 8” and the sexual abuse began when she was 10, the affidavit states. She said he had sex with her at least twice.
Graham initially offered his “absolute and adamant denial of the claims,” according to the affidavit. He submitted a DNA sample.
In August 2020, the girl gave birth at a Lawton hospital. The child died during or immediately after birth. Testing of the baby and Graham’s DNA concluded there was “99.9 (percent) probability” he was the child’s father, the affidavit states.