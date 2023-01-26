DUNCAN — Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham will determine the outcome in a trial of a Stephens County man accused of hitting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son with a metal chain necklace.
Dakota Ray Solie, 34, of Duncan, is slated to begin his non-jury trial at 9 a.m. Thursday in Stephens County District Court for a felony charge of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and/or fine between $500 to $5,000.
Solie waived his right to a jury trial on Jan. 19, according to court records.
Duncan Police began investigating Solie after receiving a call from Kingfisher County Sheriff’s office on March 14, 2022. The boy’s stepmother had reported suspected abuse by Solie while at his mother’s house in Stephens County.
The boy told his father and stepmother that Solie hit him with a metal chain necklace because he’d accidentally hit Solie’s daughter on the ankle while playing, the probable cause affidavit states. Adults had seen a mark on the top of the boy’s shoulder and questioned him about it.
Solie admitted to hitting the boy in the back with the chain, according to the affidavit. He also admitted to the incident during an April 2, 2022, protective order hearing involving him and the boy’s father.
Solie has been free on $50,000 bond since making his initial court appearance on April 13, 2022.
