DUNCAN — Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham will determine the outcome in a trial of a Stephens County man accused of hitting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son with a metal chain necklace.

Dakota Ray Solie, 34, of Duncan, is slated to begin his non-jury trial at 9 a.m. Thursday in Stephens County District Court for a felony charge of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and/or fine between $500 to $5,000.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

