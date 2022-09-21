DUNCAN — A Stephens County man accused of trying to run over his former neighbor is wanted after skipping an appointment to speak with sheriff’s investigators.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Sept. 13 for Daniel Colby Riggins, 37, of Duncan, for a count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

