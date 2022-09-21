DUNCAN — A Stephens County man accused of trying to run over his former neighbor is wanted after skipping an appointment to speak with sheriff’s investigators.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Sept. 13 for Daniel Colby Riggins, 37, of Duncan, for a count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Brown stated he was called to a home near Comanche on Sept. 11 after a woman claimed Riggins tried to run her down with a Saturn Aurora. She said before that day, Riggins lived in the back apartment of the duplex.
The woman said she was working in her flower bed when Riggins and a woman pulled up. The woman yelled at her and accused her of getting them evicted, she said. Riggins drove toward her, “coming within inches from running me over,” the warrant affidavit states.
Brown caught up with Riggins a short time later. He told the deputy he “didn’t try to run her over but got really close to her,” according to the affidavit. He was asked to meet at the sheriff’s office at 10 a.m. the next day but never appeared, according to Brown.
Riggins has two prior Stephens County felony convictions from September 2011 for receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property and driving under the influence, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.