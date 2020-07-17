DUNCAN — A 38-year-old Duncan man is in jail on $250,000 bond after he was accused of inappropriate texting and touching of a child under 16 shortly before Independence Day.
Allen James Arbuckle made his initial appearance July 6 in Stephens County District Court where he received two counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison and falls under the 85 percent sentencing guidelines meaning he would have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before considered for parole, if convicted.
Investigators received reports the night of July 2 about Arbuckle being the suspect in a possible sexual assault from the day before.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Arbuckle had been “drinking beer and was intoxicated … (and) started talking inappropriately to the victim." The child (whose age and gender was not identified) told investigators Arbuckle had attempted touches and tried to force the child to touch him.
Later, Arbuckle began texting inappropriate text messages, the affidavit states. Investigators retrieved the messages for evidence.
Law enforcement received a call from a friend of Arubuckle’s who said he’d called and claimed the allegations weren’t true and that he would be hiding out during the holiday weekend, according to the affidavit. Arbuckle was found at a home in Velma and taken into custody.
Arbuckle is being held on $250,000 bond and returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate. If he posts bond, as part of his conditions, he is to have no contact with the child.