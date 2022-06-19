DUNCAN —Investigators said a Stephens County man’s drinking and driving led to Tuesday afternoon wreck that injured a woman and put him in jail on $150,000 bond.
Bobby Craig Curtis, 52, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony count of person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating liquor, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving with a revoked license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to the state, records indicate. With six prior felony convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Curtis was arrested following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on Oliver Road, east of Old U.S. 81 in Stephens County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Mackey’s statement. A significantly-damaged blue Chevrolet pickup was in the middle of the road and a damaged tan Buick was crashed in the right ditch, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators noticed Curtis smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, mood swings, red, watery and bloodshot eyes and he was unsteady on his feet, according to the trooper.
Mackey stated Curtis admitted to drinking one beer and took his blood pressure and bipolar medicine. Curtis went off on tangents the trooper took to be a stalling tactic before being administered the field sobriety test, which he failed, the affidavit states.
A witness told Mackey that Curtis had tried to leave the scene following the wreck but his truck was not driveable, according to the affidavit.
The woman driving the Buick told a similar story. She said Curtis didn’t try to help her out of her vehicle and got in his truck to try to drive off, Mackey stated.
Cutis’ mood was very unstable going to the jail and on scene, Mackey stated. Once at the jail, he became “agitated” and said he wouldn’t sign the paperwork before eventually doing it, according to the affidavit.
Curtis has six prior felony convictions: Stephens County – receiving cash/property with a stolen credit card, August 1989; beating or injury of children, April 1995; domestic abuse, December 2007; domestic abuse and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, April 2012; and in McCurtain County, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, August 2020, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $150,00 bond, Curtis returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.