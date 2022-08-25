DUNCAN — Allegations of molesting three young relatives have landed a 56-year-old Duncan man in jail.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for Jack Carrol Tittle III for two counts of child sexual abuse of a child under 12, and two counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the nature of the crimes, 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole.
Tittle is accused of repeated molestations and rape of two young girls and a boy.
The children’s mother reported her 14-year-old daughter had been assaulted by Tittle. She was speaking to another woman who claimed he’d molested her as a child and it caused her to question the girl about any improprieties, the warrant affidavit states. After first saying no, the girl said he had.
The girl told Duncan Police Detective Josh Branch that Tittle had been molesting her at his home in Duncan since she was 5 years old, the affidavit states. She said in January 2021, Tittle put her in another situation and told her “if she didn’t do what he said he would kill her” before raping her.
Before the revelations, she said she never told because Tittle told her “that no one would believe her because no one loves her,” according to the affidavit. She said he touched her inappropriately and forced her to have sexual relations more than once, Branch stated.
The girl’s now 20-year-old sister told investigators Tittle had sexually abused her from 12 until that age of 17, the affidavit states. She said inappropriate touching would later turn to repeated rapes and the abuse happened “almost every day,” according to Branch.
The older sister said she, too, had been told not tell because no one would believe her over him, according to the affidavit.
The girls’ 16-year-old brother said he’d been molested by Tittle on several occasions between the ages of 6 and 7, Branch stated.
Stephens County jail records indicate Tittle was taken into custody Wednesday. He is awaiting his initial court appearance.