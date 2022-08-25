Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — Allegations of molesting three young relatives have landed a 56-year-old Duncan man in jail.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for Jack Carrol Tittle III for two counts of child sexual abuse of a child under 12, and two counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the nature of the crimes, 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you