DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail on $50,000 bond accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter.
Charles Alexander Dore, 32, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Dore is accused of assaulting the women Monday night.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a rural Comanche home around 10:45 p.m. and arrived to find a 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter waiting in the front yard.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the daughter said she and her mother had arrived home and Dore, her mother’s boyfriend, began arguing with them and had hit her. She said he left with the couple’s 14-month-old son shortly before the deputy arrived.
It was learned the mother is eight months pregnant. She said Dore had pushed her down on the couch and pushed again when he was on top of her daughter hitting her, the affidavit states.
The women were flown to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment. The daughter suffered a broken nose in the fight with Dore, according to the affidavit. The mother and unborn baby were checked out and released.
Investigators learned Dore had dropped the 14-month-old boy off with his brother.
Dore returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.