DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail after he was accused of being on methamphetamine while keeping a woman against her will.
Christopher Lee Keck, 39, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a quartet of felony charges: kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted escape from felony arrest or detention and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate.
Duncan Police Officer Jonathan Webb was called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to call of a man holding a woman hostage and breaking everything inside a home in the 100 block of South King’s Place. Officers arrived to hear a woman screaming “help me, help me” and a man yelling “Don’t you (expletive) open that door,” the probable cause affidavit states.
A witness told Webb the man could be seen through a window. Webb stated he found Keck holding a golf club and a woman on her hands and knees trying to shield herself, the affidavit states. Keck swung at the woman’s head and missed and pulled back to swing again, according to Webb.
“At this time, I aimed down the sights of my duty pistol and was about to engage the suspect when he observed me and dropped the golf club and got on the ground,” Webb stated. He was taken into custody and said he “was high on meth,” the affidavit states.
While en route to jail, Keck got his handcuffs under his feet in attempt to get his hands in front of him, according to the affidavit. Webb stated he pulled over and went to return him to a secure position when Keck tried to get out the open door and kicked Webb in the chest. A struggle followed and Keck’s right eyebrow was cut open.
While awaiting EMTs, Keck said his back was hurting “from the meth he took and that my car was ‘bugged and he had to get out so he could go save his wife,’” Webb stated. He attempted another escape and kicked Webb in the chest with both feet before being taken under control, the affidavit states. Paramedics gave him a shot to calm him down and he was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
The woman told police things began when Keck went into the kitchen and got a knife, dragged her into the bedroom by her hair and locked the door. She said Keck told her he had to protect her because people were trying to kill them, according to the affidavit. She said he told her if she tried to live, “he would bash her head in,” Webb stated.
Held on $150,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the woman, Keck returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.