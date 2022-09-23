Cuffs

DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail after he was accused of being on methamphetamine while keeping a woman against her will.

Christopher Lee Keck, 39, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a quartet of felony charges: kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted escape from felony arrest or detention and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.